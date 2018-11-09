Video: Marc E. Bassy – Love Her Too

Bay-area Pop/R&B artist Marc E. Bassy releases the music video for his latest single, “Love Her Too,” featuring home-based rapper G-Eazy.

The clip features several seductively dressed models as the singer, songwriter, and producer tries to convey his message about having a relationship with two women at once. On the chorus, Marc proclaims: “If I love her and I love you, could you love her too? / Walking away from her, I’m afraid to do / The moment I choose one Bae, one piece of my heart gon’ lose.”

G-Eazy backs up Marc with lyrics about have a trio!

“Love Her Too” appears on Marc’s new EP, Postmodern Depression, the prelude to his forthcoming sophomore album, due out in 2019. The record is a smooth groovy type of song with a nostalgic feel. Simple but effective, Marc’s style of music crosses between genres and sits on the top shelf of quality music.

Known for his show-stopping falsetto and confessional lyrics, Marc is a Bay Area native who’s a platinum-certified Pop/R&B powerhouse. He made waves back in 2016 with his debut project, Grovvy People. The EP’s tracklist features hits such as “Morning” and “Dirty Water,” it vaulted “You & Me” [feat. G-Eazy] onto the Billboard Hot 100 as the track generated 260 million-plus Spotify streams and achieved a platinum certification from the RIAA within two years. Hot on its heels, he dropped his first full-length, Gossip Columns, and landed yet another smash in the form of “Plot Twist” featuring Kyle. In the album’s wake, he co-headlined the Bebe & Bassy Tour alongside Bebe Rexha and launched his Gossip Columns Tour, selling out venues coast to coast.

Listen to the rest of the Postmodern Depression EP here!