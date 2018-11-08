MAX – Still New York (Spanish Version) Ft. Leslie Grace & Joey Bada$$

MAX taps singer Leslie Grace for the Spanish Version of his hit single, “Still New York,” featuring Joey Bada$$.

The track, which is approaching 30 million streams worldwide, will appear on his forthcoming album, House of Divine, due in 2019.

The remix shines with a Reggaeton/EDM while the song gives listeners a glimpse of where MAX grew up. With vibrant beats, Leslie Grace adds her flare to the track alongside MAX’s dynamic delivery and traffic-stopping vocal range.

MAX is currently on his ‘House of Divine Tour,’ which started on October 4th in Seattle, WA and has included stops in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, and more before concluding in his hometown of New York City on November 13th.

HOUSE OF DIVINE WORLD TOUR PART 1

With Bryce Vine #, Ezi $

November 8th – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club #$

November 9th – Freehold, NJ @ iPlay America’s Event Center #$

November 10th – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts #$

November 13th – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza #$