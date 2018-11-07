Ro James Mulls Over Lost Love in ‘Excuse Me’ Video

Ro James returns to the musical conversation by releasing an official music video for his latest single, “Excuse Me.”

In the clip, directed by Grant Guratola, the R&B crooner gets up front with the camera to share his heartache while other scenes spotlight lost love. James puts the spotlight on his Ex-love as he reminisces about what used to be.

Originally released on Aug. 10, “Excuse Me” will appear on Ro’s forthcoming sophomore album, due out early next year via Bystorm Ent/RCA Records.

About the song, he previously stated, “My art is often inspired by my life experiences. This song is about reflecting back on that relationship that made me feel unsettled and still having the strength to hold your ground and move on.”

Check out the video for “Excuse Me” below!