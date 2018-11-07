Dinah Jane – “Bottled Up” Ft. Ty Dolla $ign & Marc E. Bassy

Dinah Jane drops off the music video for her infectious and feel-good single, “Bottled Up,” featuring Ty Dolla $ign & Marc E. Bassy.

In the fun and vibrant clip, the singer and songwriter give us a taste of her sexy dance moves while being flirtatious in other scenes. Collaborators Ty and Marc joins the songstress but stays in the cut as Dinah grips the spotlight.

“This specific record, I just wanted to come out with people actually vibing,” Dinah Jane stated. “I just wanted to take it to a party scene.”

Check out the video below and stay tuned for more new music.