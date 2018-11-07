Arita Releases Sexy Video For “Surrender”

Arita shows us how she “Surrenders” to her man, and we’re not mad at her!

In her newly released music video, the R&B artists and her eye candy co-star separately entice our sexual palettes with skin, lingerie, and kinky props, before coming together for a night of passion.

The New York-based artist, whose Caribbean upbringing gives her a unique sound and style is obsessed with the topic of Love. “I’m fascinated by Love – the many moods of love,” she said. “The heartaches, the heartbreaks, the good side, the bad side, the forever and ever, the make-ups and the break-ups…I’m a bona-fide ‘love junkie,’ addict and dealer – all in one.”

Check out the sexy video below: