Ariana Grande Releases Music Video for “Breathin”

On the heels of her recently released song, “Thank U, Next,” a song that sees her giving feedback to her Exes, Pop/Soul superstar Ariana Grande released a new music video for her single, “Breathin.”

“Breathin” is Grande’s third single from her latest studio album, Sweetener, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart back in August, making it Grande’s third time taking the top spot. The record is upbeat with lyrics like, “Time goes by and I can’t control my mind / Don’t know what else to try, but you tell me every time.”

Grande herself has been through a whirlwind these past few months, including the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller in September and her recent split from fiancé Pete Davison.

The simple music video features her pet pig, Piggy Smalls.