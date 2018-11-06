Video: Cherokee – Goddess

Indie singer and songwriter Cherokee returns from her hiatus with the new single and music video for “Goddess,” a funky and soulful bass-driven track.

In the accompanying clip, the Brooklyn songstress gives us Goddess vibes with her Queenly ensemble, exuding female self-empowerment. She keeps it sexy and classy while reminding us that inner and outer beauty along with intellect are equally satisfying, insisting, “Nails on fleek, Mind so deep.”

“Goddess” is the first single from Cherokee’s EP, which arrives in early 2019.

