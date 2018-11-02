Tebby Helps Us Find The Good With Sexy Video, “Feel Alright”

Bahamian Soul/Pop artist Tebby is making us wish the summer was still here with her easy breezy music video, “Feel Alright.”

Produced by hitmakers Cool And Dre with additional production by Logan Dakota, and Dim Crux, “Feel Alright” is a song that uplifts the spirit.

“Feel Alright is about finding the good in all things. It’s a reminder to believe that life is always conspiring in your favor,” explains Tebby, who penned the song during a contemplative moment. “I remember looking out the window feeling mixed emotions about where my life was going and then I had an epiphany to let go and trust the process. “Feel Alright” is a reminder to stay present, grounded, and trust that everything will work out in the end.”

Tebby’s forthcoming EP will be executive produced by the Grammy Award-winning producers Cool & Dre (Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled, Fat Joe).

Watch the video for “Feel Alright” below: