Anthony Hamilton Drops Politically-Charged Video, “Love Conquers All”

Anthony Hamilton shoots for the heartstrings with the release of his music video for “Love Conquers All.”

Right on time for the 2018 mid-term election, the politically-driven and gripping clip put the spotlight on America’s divide.

“‘Love Conquers All’ tackles tough, uncomfortable subjects like gun control, criminal justice reform, and prioritizing education,” the GRAMMY Award-winning multiplatinum-selling R&B singer, songwriter, and producer told ESSENCE. “An artist has two choices. Stay quiet, or use your voice.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Along with the new visual, Hamilton also spoke with WUNC.org about a plethora of topics including tackling racism.

“If we start with the kids and teaching them about love and accepting people and seeing the beauty in people then we can change that,” he says. “You have to teach your kids. I teach my kids we come from powerful people. We created and built a lot. It’s not going to be in our textbooks, so I have to go out and teach them who they are and how amazing they are.”