VALNTNA – Foolish Ways

UK R&B/Soul artist VALNTNA dons all black and visits a church in the music video for her debut single, “Foolish Ways.”

In the cinematic clip, shot by Simon Aukes, the singer/songwriter stirs some spiritual controversy as she takes you on a journey to finds her way and bare her demons. Simon captures VALNTNA in a powerful yet exposed vulnerable state as she walks you through a ‘reflection’ of a time when feeling lost within one’s self and the trials and tribulations that took place during the journey of finding one’s way.

Alongside the release of the single, ‘VALNTNA’ launched the campaign #FoolishWaysConfessions, which features the likes of fellow artist Micheal Dapah ( Big Shaq), Cherri V, Shocka as well as the CEO of the homeless Charity ‘Brixton Soup Kitchen’ Solomon Smith and many more.

Stay tuned for more new music from the rising South London songstress.

“Foolish Ways” Co-Written by Pink Mayne, Produced by 80svn & Nawty Nathaniel

Pieces by LAMULA NASSUNA, CARAPACE LONDON, Tessa Elizabeth & House of Harlot

Styled by VALNTNA, Pink Mayne, Neco London, Ashleigh Stunna