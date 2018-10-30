Beyonce and Texas Company Working to Resolve ‘Feyonce’ Legal Battle

Earlier this month, a federal judge denied Beyonce’s request for an injunction against Feyonce, a Texas-based company she claims is violating her trademark.

“A rational jury might or might not conclude that the pun here is sufficient to dispel any confusion among the purchasing public,” Judge Nathan wrote in her ruling. The Judge also ordered Beyonce’s legal team and Feyonce business owners Andre Maurice and Leana Lopez to discuss a possible settlement and trial dates.

The two parties were due in court on Thursday, Nov. 1 but Beyonce has requested an adjournment as she and the defendants are close to settling to dismiss the case.

Documents obtained by The Blast state: “The parties have met and conferred regarding settlement and are currently involved in advanced negotiations that the parties anticipate will resolve this matter shortly.”

In her original complaint, Beyonce claims the firm is profiting from her trademark and copyright by selling Feyonce products with the tagline, “He put a ring on it” – a phrase closely resembling a lyric from her 2008 hit, “Single Ladies.” She sought an injunction to stop them selling the merchandise and demanded they turn over all their profits.

In contrary, Maurice and Lopez argued that the music superstar had no evidence to show they had infringed on any copyrights or that their apparel line had damaged her brand – claiming they never used the singer’s likeness to sell products or used her name in marketing material.

Beyonce and the defendants have until November 15th to inform the U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York of their intentions.