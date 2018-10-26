Little Mix Shares “Woman Like Me” Video Ft. Nicki Minaj

Two weeks after releasing their new cross-over single, “Woman Like Me,” featuring rapper Nicki Minaj, British girl band Little Mix returns with the official music video.

Directed by Marc Klasfeld and filmed in London and LA, the video showcases Perrie, Jesy, Leigh-Anne, and Jade’ sexy fashion style, fun personalities, and precise choreography with a special feature from the queen of rap Nicki Minaj, who makes an appearance out of painting on the wall.

Working with Nicki Minaj has always been a goal for Little Mix. “We’ve been desperate to have you on a song for years and years when it finally came in we were absolutely buzzing,” Jaden told Nicki on Queen Radio. “It’s kind of melodic the way you have done the rap, and it really matches the song. We’re so, so grateful that you’ve been a part of it.”

“Woman Like Me,” which has over 24M streams since release, is featured on Little Mix’s anticipated fifth album LM5. The album will be released globally on November 16th and is available for pre-order now.

“Definitely more girl power,” Leigh-Anne previously told Red Carpet News TV about the pending project. “Definitely more of that sort of inspirational message that we love to do.”

Since 2011, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall have established themselves as a global pop phenomenon. They have sold over 45 million records worldwide. Their album Glory Days is the biggest selling album by a female group this millennium in the UK, alongside being named the longest-reigning Top 40 album of a girl group ever.