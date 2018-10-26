Ciara Brings The Homecoming Spirit With “Dose” Video

We don’t know why, but the sounds of marching band drums and horns just give off a feeling of pride.

In her new music video for her latest single, “Dose,” R&B veteran Ciara heighten this feeling of togetherness by leading the band with slicked choreographed dance moves which should keep you glued to the screen. Directed by CiCi, Jamaica Craft, and Diane Martel, and set in a high school gymnasium (Brandon Hall School gymnasium in Atlanta), the visual provides a lift to the motivating and energetic single. Cameos in the clip include the “Princess Of Turn Up,” Jaylah Johnson, and the Mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Produced by legendary producer Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, “Dose” is full of horns and sharp percussion claps, giving a healthy dose marching band vibes. Ciara sings confident lyrics about never giving up: “When you fall, just get back up again,” she sings on the hook.

The new video arrives on Ciara’s 33rd birthday; Her husband Russell Wilson surprised her by showing up backstage at her last show at Staples Center on Wednesday night (Oct. 24).

Ciara is working on her seventh studio album!

Catch a “Dose” of Ciara below: