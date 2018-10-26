Anderson .Paak – Tints (Apple Music Video)

Apple Music exclusively premieres the new music video for Anderson .Paak’s latest single, “Tints,” featuring rapper Kendrick Lamar. The record is the first release from his forthcoming sophomore album, Oxnard, set for release via Aftermath Entertainment on November 16th.

The Colin Tilley-directed 5-minute short film features cameos from Dr. Dre and his wife Nicole Young and plots around social injustice issues, especially the treatment of Black Americans in America.

“Tints” is a precursor for what’s to come in anticipation for the album from the Grammy Nominated recording artist, producer, and multi-instrumentalist.

“I feel like ambition is missing from today’s music,” he told Rolling Stone. “This is the album I dreamed of making in high school, when I was listening to [Jay-Z]’s The Blueprint, The Game’s The Documentary, and [Kanye West’s] The College Dropout.”

