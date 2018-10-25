Ariana Grande Readies “The Sweetener World Tour”

Ariana Grande may be dealing with a lot in her personal life but that isn’t stopping her from giving her all to her adoring fans.
The Pop/Soul superstar announced a 42-date North American trek called “The Sweetener World Tour.” The jaunt will launch on March 18, 2019 in Albany, NY, and make stops in major cities like Boston, Washington, DC, Philadelphia, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston, Miami, and Atlanta before wrapping on June 18 at New York’s Madison Square Garden.
An American Express pre-sale starts Thursday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. local time through Saturday, Nov. 3 at 10 p.m. local time.
“The Sweetener World Tour” follows the release of Grande’s fourth album Sweetener, which was released in August and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 231,000 equivalent album units.
Grande’s last trek, 2017’s “Dangerous Woman Tour,” was met with an unforeseen tragedy. During a stop at the Manchester Arena show on May 22, a terrorist bombing killed 22 concertgoers and injured more than 800. Earlier this year, Ariana confessed she suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder following the tragedy, and in more recent weeks, she has struggled with crippling anxiety issues, which she feared would cause problems for her tour hopes.
Grande is also still mourning the loss of ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, who passed away in September. She previously told fans that performing live would help her heal from the untimely passing as well as helping her get over her broken engagement to comedian Pete Davidson earlier this month.
“I’m ready my heart needs it actually (sic),” the pop superstar wrote on Twitter after a fan asked about touring. “finalizing a few more things but I’m tryna get em dates to u asap (sic).”
The Sweetener World Tour Dates:
Mar. 18 – Albany, NY – Times Union Center
Mar. 20 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Mar. 22 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
Mar. 25 – Washington, DC – Capitol One Arena
Mar. 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Mar. 28 – Cleveland, OH – Quicken Loans Arena
Mar. 30 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
Apr. 1 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Apr. 3 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Apr. 5 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Apr. 7 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Apr. 10 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
Apr. 12 – Indianapolis, IN – Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Apr. 13 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Apr. 15 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Apr. 17 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Apr. 18 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
Apr. 20 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
Apr. 22 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
Apr. 25 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
Apr. 27 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Apr. 30 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
May 2 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center
May 3 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
May 6 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center
May 10 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
May 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena
May 17 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
May 19 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
May 21 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
May 23 – Oklahoma City, OK – Chesapeake Energy Arena
May 25 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
May 28 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
May 29 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
May 31 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena
June 4 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
June 7 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
June 8 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
June 10 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
June 12 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
June 14 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
June 18 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
