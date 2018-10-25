Ariana Grande Readies “The Sweetener World Tour”

Ariana Grande may be dealing with a lot in her personal life but that isn’t stopping her from giving her all to her adoring fans.

The Pop/Soul superstar announced a 42-date North American trek called “The Sweetener World Tour.” The jaunt will launch on March 18, 2019 in Albany, NY, and make stops in major cities like Boston, Washington, DC, Philadelphia, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston, Miami, and Atlanta before wrapping on June 18 at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

An American Express pre-sale starts Thursday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. local time through Saturday, Nov. 3 at 10 p.m. local time.

“The Sweetener World Tour” follows the release of Grande’s fourth album Sweetener, which was released in August and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 231,000 equivalent album units.

Grande’s last trek, 2017’s “Dangerous Woman Tour,” was met with an unforeseen tragedy. During a stop at the Manchester Arena show on May 22, a terrorist bombing killed 22 concertgoers and injured more than 800. Earlier this year, Ariana confessed she suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder following the tragedy, and in more recent weeks, she has struggled with crippling anxiety issues, which she feared would cause problems for her tour hopes.

Grande is also still mourning the loss of ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, who passed away in September. She previously told fans that performing live would help her heal from the untimely passing as well as helping her get over her broken engagement to comedian Pete Davidson earlier this month.

“I’m ready my heart needs it actually (sic),” the pop superstar wrote on Twitter after a fan asked about touring. “finalizing a few more things but I’m tryna get em dates to u asap (sic).”

The Sweetener World Tour Dates:

Mar. 18 – Albany, NY – Times Union Center

Mar. 20 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Mar. 22 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Mar. 25 – Washington, DC – Capitol One Arena

Mar. 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Mar. 28 – Cleveland, OH – Quicken Loans Arena

Mar. 30 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Apr. 1 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Apr. 3 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Apr. 5 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Apr. 7 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Apr. 10 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Apr. 12 – Indianapolis, IN – Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Apr. 13 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Apr. 15 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Apr. 17 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Apr. 18 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Apr. 20 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

Apr. 22 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

Apr. 25 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Apr. 27 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Apr. 30 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

May 2 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

May 3 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

May 6 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

May 10 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

May 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena

May 17 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

May 19 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

May 21 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

May 23 – Oklahoma City, OK – Chesapeake Energy Arena

May 25 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

May 28 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

May 29 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

May 31 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena

June 4 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

June 7 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

June 8 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

June 10 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

June 12 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

June 14 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

June 18 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden