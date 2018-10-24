MicahBlu Holds Her Man Down in “Do or Die” Video

Newcomer MicahBlu means business when it comes to her Bae!

In the music video for her latest single, “Do or Die,” the Atlanta singer and songwriter steals her parents’ Bentley, scoops her man, and hit the road for a night of quality time and flirtatious behavior. After cruising the city and spending time under the stars, the visual transitions to the bright lights, which sees MicahBlu being the center of attention while performing at a venue.

“Romeo, Juliett, they ain’t got nothing on us,” she declares in the clip as she keeps focus on her man all night despite having to work a little. The visual is also a 2018 adaption of the classic Romeo & Juliet love story with a new-age and fresh look twist.

MichaBlu, a self-proclaimed, “millennial rebel,” is on a mission to show females, young and old, that it is okay to care for someone intensely and be happy and carefree in this age of shallow “Netflix & Chill” relationships.

“Do or Die” is a genre-bending, Pop/R&B, “feel-good,” song about everything young love should be.

