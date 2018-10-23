Vietnamese-American singer TRACE Drops music video for “Side Eye”

Vietnamese-American singer TRACE is sharing the music video for her new song, “Side Eye.” The visual is directed by Nathan Presley, who has created videos for Mr. Little Jeans and Katelyn Tarver.

In the video, TRACE dances around different parts of Los Angeles, dressed in pajamas and a golden robe. Apparently, she’s fond of football fields while singing, “I’m not here to make you feel good.”

TRACE discusses the inspiration for “Side Eye” and how it correlates to her real-life situation.

“This song is the introduction to publicly admitting I have a disapproving view of men–due to the relationship I had growing up with my dad. Side Eye is a glimpse into how my relationship with men has always been a cold and indifferent yet fragile one. I’ve subconsciously built a wall around myself because I cannot be bothered to be let down again. And again.

She continues by saying, “Side Eye is a clarity and strengthener for me and it’s me having the guts to say what’s been bothering me this whole time; that along with disappointment comes an automatic criticism. I’ve gotten comfortable in this posture and there’s definitely a sadness around it all to be so affected by the opposite sex. But it doesn’t feel as intense as my criticism can. And so I’m not here to cater to anyone but to myself these days. I’d love for my mind to change. But I’m not here to make anyone feel good.”

“Side Eye” follows TRACE’s debut EP Low, which has amassed over 40 million streams and earned her comparisons to the west-coast cool of Lana Del Rey and the R&B-kissed ruminations of James Blake.

