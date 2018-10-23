Toni Braxton Announces ‘As Long As I Live’ Tour; SWV to Support

Seven-time Grammy Award-winning recording artist Toni Braxton has announced the “As Long As I Live” tour, kicking off on Jan. 19 in Columbia, S.C. The jaunt will make stops in major cities like Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Washington, DC, Brooklyn, Chicago, and Oakland before concluding in Los Angeles, Calif. on Mar. 3. Female R&B trio, SWV (Sisters With Voices), will support Braxton on the North American trek.

Presale tickets are available to Citi cardmembers starting Oct. 24 until Oct. 25 through Citi’s Private Pass program. For more information, visit www.citiprivatepass.com. All purchases from www.shop.tonibraxton.com will also allow fans early access to tickets for the tour. General ticket sales will be available starting Oct. 26 at Live Nation’s website.

In March (2018), Braxton released her most recent album, Sex & Cigarettes; the project entered the charts in the Top 5 and the ‘As Long As I Live’ single was No. 1 on the charts for nine weeks. Both Braxton and SWV will be performing all their No. 1 hits on this tour.

Braxton will also star in her fourth Lifetime movie ‘Every Day Is Christmas,’ which premieres November 24 8 p.m. ET. She will be on ‘Dr. Phil’ November 8 and is taping ‘The Steve Harvey Show’ November 15.

See dates and venues for Braxton’s ‘As Long As I Live’ tour:

January 19 Township Auditorium, Columbia, SC

January 23 Fox Theatre, Atlanta, GA

January 25 Margaritaville Casino, Tulsa, OK

January 26 Toyota Music Factory, Dallas, TX

January 27 Smart Financial Center, Houston, TX

January 29 Seminole Hard Rock Casino, Hollywood, FL

January 31 DPAC, Durham, NC

February 1 MGM National Harbor, Washington, DC

February 2 Foxwoods Casino, Ledyard, CT

February 5 Municipal Auditorium, Nashville, TN

February 8 Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

February 9 Borgata Casino, Atlantic City, NJ

February 10 Kings Theater, Brooklyn, NY

February 14 Fox Theater, Detroit, MI

February 15 Arie Crown Theatre, Chicago, IL

February 17 Place Bell, Montreal, QC

February 21 Wild Horse Pass, Phoenix, AZ

February 23 Grand Sierra Casino, Reno, NV

February 24 Paramount Theatre, Oakland, CA

March 1 Aqua Caliente Casino, Palm Springs, CA

March 3 Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, CA