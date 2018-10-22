Jason Derulo x David Guetta – Goodbye feat. Nicki Minaj & Willy William

Jason Derulo gets a star-studded helping hand in his quest to say “Goodbye.”

The Pop/Soul music superstar drops the vibrant music video for his collaboration with super-producer and DJ David Guetta and Willy William, which features rap star Nicki Minaj.

In the colorful clip, directed by Derulo, David Strbik, and Jeremy Strong and features well-choreographed dance moves, the entertainer mulls over a lover before later reuniting onstage at one of Derulo’s European tour stops.

Minaj supports Derulo by rocking several skin-revealing, sexy ensembles while dropping sensual bars like, “I pull up on him before I let the pip in.”

“Goodbye” will appear on Derulo’s forthcoming album, 2Sides, and can also be found on David Guetta’s latest album 7, which was released last month.

Watch the video for “Goodbye” below: