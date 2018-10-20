Jessie Reyez Drops ‘Being Human in Public’ EP

After pretty music releasing the entire project as solo songs, Toronto based singer and songwriter Jessie Reyez drops her sophomore EP, Being Human in Public, via FMLY / Island.

Over the past few months, Reyes shared tracks “Apple Juice,” “Sola,” “Body Count Remix,” feat. Kehlani and Normani, “Fuck Being Friends,” “Dear Yessie,” “Imported,” featuring JRM, and the final song from the EP “Saint Nobody,” which all spotlight personal and intimate moments throughout her life.

Outside of releasing a plethora of songs, over the last year, Reyez performed at several festivals, had a supporting role on Halsey’s US tour, and collaborated with many notable artists from Eminem to Daniel Caesar. She recently kicked off the Fall season by embarking on her headlining North American tour “Being Human on Tour.” The 30-date trek has sold-out in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Santa Ana, two shows in Los Angeles, Denver, Dallas, Miami, Milwaukee, Chicago, Washington D.C., New York, Boston, Montreal, and Toronto. Due to popular demand, additional dates were added to the Los Angeles and Toronto dates and shows have been upgraded to bigger venues in Houston, Detroit, Baltimore, London, and Ontario. The tour will wrap with two hometown shows at Toronto’s Danforth Music Hall on December 3rd and December 4th. Tickets are on sale now along with a limited number of VIP Experience packages still available in Montreal, the rest of the tour’s VIP Experience packages have sold-out – check www.jessiereyez.com for more info.

With over 279 million streams worldwide for her own music and the release of her sophomore EP, Jessie Reyez is poised to become a household name.

Stream BEING HUMAN IN PUBLIC below:

