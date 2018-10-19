Did Rihanna Turn Down Super Bowl Offer Over Kaepernick?

Rihanna is with Kap!

According to reports, the international superstar turned down an offer from NFL bosses to headline the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show over her support for Colin Kaepernick.

“The NFL and CBS really wanted Rihanna to be next year’s performer in Atlanta,” an insider told Us Weekly. “They offered it to her, but she said no because of the kneeling controversy. She doesn’t agree with the NFL’s stance.”

After RiRi turned down the offer to headline at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 4, 2019, the NFL extended it to Maroon 5, and the pop-rock group “gleefully” accepted. The outlet adds that Cardi B may appear as a special guest during their set to perform on the track, “Girls Like You.”

In 2016, Kaepernick started kneeling during the national anthem before his NFL games to protest police killings of African-Americans, social inequality, and racism, with other athletes following his lead. That led to heated debates about free speech and protest within the world of sports, and Kaepernick has been unsigned since the 2017 season, filing a grievance against the NFL that remains unresolved. He inspired a movement and became the face of Nike’s 30th anniversary Just Do It campaign.

Rihanna may face some backlash for walking away but we doubt she cares. She’s a very loved and successful entrepreneur, making Fortune’s 40 Under 40 list this year for the first time. Her cosmetics line, Fenty Beauty, reportedly pulled in $100 million in its first 40 days, thanks to the wide array of deeper shades available, a strategy other cosmetics companies have been quick to copy.