Amerie Surprises With Double Album ‘4AM Mulholland’ and ‘After 4AM’

Lately, Amerie can be seen raising her newborn River Rowe, but the veteran R&B songstress also had music flowing in the background.

Today, the new mom returns with two new projects, ‘4AM Mulholland’ and ‘After 4AM.’ The former features seven tracks, while the latter boosts six, bringing the total to thirteen new songs.

“I love my projects to be very sonically cohesive,” the 38-year-old singer told Billboard. “As I was recording, I wasn’t trying to limit myself in any way, I was feeling very, very creative—I had just came off of writing a new story and I wanted to go full-out into the recording process. I didn’t want the album to be a smorgasbord of sound, it needs to have a vibe and that’s why there’s two projects.”

Amerie’s last project was 2016’s ‘Drive EP,’ which she released under the minimal name change (Ameriie).

Stream 4AM Mulholland and After 4AM below.