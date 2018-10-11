Kayla Sage – Scream and Shout

Kayla Sage has been building her musical dream since she was a child, and now the gifted singer serves up some powerful vibes in her visual for “Scream and Shout.” Kayla’s rousing pop vocals are set ablaze amid a gritty, isolated backdrop, as she demands her respect.

A native of Southern California, Kayla relocated to Las Vegas with her family and began to develop her songwriting skills. She teamed with Queens, NY lyricist/songwriter Moka Blast at his Vegas-based FGC studios, with a goal of bringing her stellar voice to pop music fans around the world.

On October 30, Kayla will unveil her debut album A Little Dead which will include the “Scream And Shout” single, available on all digital platforms, and on iTunes here.

Watch the video below and follow Kayla Sage on Instagram!