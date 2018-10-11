Kayla Sage – Scream and Shout

By |2018-10-11T16:05:40+00:00October 11th, 2018|Categories: Pop, Pop Video|Tags: |0 Comments

Kayla Sage has been building her musical dream since she was a child, and now the gifted singer serves up some powerful vibes in her visual for “Scream and Shout.” Kayla’s rousing pop vocals are set ablaze amid a gritty, isolated backdrop, as she demands her respect.

A native of Southern California, Kayla relocated to Las Vegas with her family and began to develop her songwriting skills. She teamed with Queens, NY lyricist/songwriter Moka Blast at his Vegas-based FGC studios, with a goal of bringing her stellar voice to pop music fans around the world.

On October 30, Kayla will unveil her debut album A Little Dead which will include the “Scream And Shout” single, available on all digital platforms, and on iTunes here.

Watch the video below and follow Kayla Sage on Instagram!

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: