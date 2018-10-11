Jacquees Gets Mentored By Donell Jones in “23” Video

Jacquees is one of the few artists out there that really knows how to pay homage to the artists that paved the way for him.

The Cash Money R&B artists pulled inspiration from Donell Jones for “23,” a song from his debut album, 4275, but Quees is taking things even further.

Recently, he released a music video for the sultry song featuring Donell as his wingman. This is one of those golden moments seeing a veteran supporting a newcomer, and in the clip, Donell even gives Quees some relationship advice about living his life and not being tied down at 23.

“I’m just a single man / That’s where I wanna be,” sings Jacquees. “Don’t need no relationship / Not when I’m 23 / I’m just a single man / But I’ll be all that you need.”

Here’s hoping that more new artists follow suit and pay homage to the artists that inspire their music.

Watch “23” below.

