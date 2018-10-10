Music icons Janet Jackson, Rufus and Chaka Khan, and L Cool J are among this year’s nominees for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame’s Class of 2019.

The list of inductees also includes Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, The Cure, Kraftwerk, Rage Against the Machine, The Zombies, MC5, and Devo.

Six of the acts are nominated for the first time, including Stevie in her own right, as she has already been inducted as part of the band Fleetwood Mac. The other first-timers are new wave group Devo, hair metal legends Def Leppard, art rockers Roxy Music, folk star John Prine and multi-instrumentalist Todd Rundgren.

Five or six acts will be honored at the Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio next spring (19), with the inductees chosen by music industry experts and artists, as well as via a public vote – with fans’ five favorite acts getting a boost in the other ballot. The 2019 honorees will be announced on 9 December.

To be eligible for induction next year, each nominee’s first official single or album had to be released before January 1, 1994.

The induction ceremony will be broadcast live on HBO, while internet station SiriusXM will also carry a radio simulcast.

The Class of 2019 will follow this year’s (18) honorees, Bon Jovi, Nina Simone, The Cars, Dire Straits and The Moody Blues.