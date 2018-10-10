MAJOR. Aannounces “Better With You In It” Tour

Last Month (September 2019), Singer/songwriter MAJOR. released his debut full-length album, EVEN MORE.

Now, the rising pop-soul crooner will support the project by hitting the road for a headlining tour. The 12-city “Better With You In It” trek will kick off in Detroit, MI on October 21st and will include stops in Chicago, New York, Atlanta, before wrapping in Los Angeles, CA on November 16th!

Tickets are on sale now and available for purchase here!

MAJOR.’s EVEN MORE LP is executive produced by Grammy Award-winning Harmony Samuels (Janet Jackson, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Brown, Ciara) and offers features from newcomers such as Kris Kasanova and NSTASIA. The album is the follow up to MAJOR.’s 2016 EP, I Am MAJOR. The 10-track project boasts singles such as “Honest” (a record that climbed to #5 on the Billboard Adult R&B Charts), and a remixed version of “Why I Love You,” the song that put him on the map.

“Better With You In It” Tour 2018:

Sunday, October 21st, 2018 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre Detroit

Tuesday, October 23rd, 2018 – Chicago, IL @ Promontory

Friday, October 26th, 2018 – New York, NY @ S.O.B.’S

Saturday, October 27th, 2018- Oxon Hill, MD @ The Theatre at MGM National Harbor

Sunday, October 28th, 2018- Raleigh, NC @ The Pour House Music Hall

Tuesday, October 30th, 2018- Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

Friday, November 2nd, 2018- Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage Theater

Sunday, November 4th, 2018- New Orleans, LA @ House Of Blues New Orleans

Monday, November 5th, 2018- Dallas, TX @ Trees

Wednesday, November 7th, 2018- Houston, TX @ Studio @ Warehouse Live

Thursday, November 15th, 2018- Oakland, CA @ The New Parish

Friday, November 16th, 2018 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Mint

