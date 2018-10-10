H.E.R. Performs Sultry Gem ‘As I Am’ on Tonight Show

H.E.R. continues to captivate audiences around the country and on television.

The rising R&B artist appeared on Tuesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show” Starring Jimmy Fallon, and performed her sultry song, “As I Am.” Rocking an all black with sunglasses, H.E.R. launched her performance behind a keyboard with the backing of two background singers before picking up a guitar and setting up shop at center stage. DJ Scratch accompanied the R&b songstress and added some hip-hop flavor to the performance.

“As I Am” is lifted from H.E.R.’s EP, ‘I Used to Know Her: The Prelude.’

H.E.R. will launch the 21-date “I Used To Know HER Tour” on November 10 in Atlanta, GA. The trek will make stops in major cities like New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and Las Vegas, before commencing on December 20 in San Francisco.