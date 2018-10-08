Diggy Simmons – Text Me Ft. Leven Kali

Diggy Simmons keeps his music buzzing by releasing his third single, “Text Me,” featuring west coast artist Leven Kali. On the track, Leven lays and sultry and soulful backdrop while Diggy delivers smooth, spoken words bars about the electronic exchange when you meet someone new.

“Mentally, spiritually, subsequently sexually / ‘Here’s my number hit me with a text’ Is what you said to me,” Diggy rhymes. “I gave you mine and said to do the same / It’s a shame how we gotta play these petty little games / I’m just hoping that you…”

“Text Me” will appear on Diggy’s forthcoming album, due out this fall.

The rapper and actor have been busy shooting on the hit series “Grown-ish.”