TV One’s newest critically-acclaimed auto-biographical series UNCENSORED is set to premiere brand-new episodes. To kick things off, the series will air its episode featuring Nick Cannon on Sunday, October 7th at 10/9C.

In the series, Nick lays everything out on the table, from his relationship with Mariah Carey to his firing at America’s Got Talent. When he says, “In this hierarchy of Hollywood, they look at Black individuals as people who should be grateful,” Nick touches on a critical point that rings true not only in entertain but other industries as well. Black people are often conditioned to behave as though they should be happy for the opportunities that they are given, instead of looking at themselves as deserving of the opportunities that they earned. And if there’s one thing that we can all take away from Nick Cannon’s journey, it’s that he wasn’t given anything. In fact, Nick was always the underdog.

He also talks about his breakout role in ‘Drumline,’ and tells his secret to getting the job. Just a hint, it took a little lie and a special celebrity call to help Nick get the part. The movie went on to earn over $56 million at the US box office.

UNCENSORED explores the lives of your favorite personalities as they reveal secrets to their success, obstacles they’ve faced, and how they manage this new world of social media that has helped, but sometimes haunted their careers. Viewers will enjoy candid sit-downs with entertainment mogul Nick Cannon, actress Tichina Arnold, R&B singer K. Michelle and comedian/TV/radio personality D.L. Hughley.

Raised on two coasts, Nick Cannon grew up balancing the gangs of San Diego with his father’s ministry in North Carolina. Eager to escape the risk of the streets, he recognized his call to entertainment at an early age and spoke his success quickly into existence. Embracing an early achieved bubblegum persona, he works behind the scenes creating opportunities and jobs for comedians and entertainers. His largest success is “Wild ‘n Out”for MTV and his influence and talent reaching much farther than he is given credit.

