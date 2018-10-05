K. Michelle Reveals Title For Next Studio Album

K. Michelle has a few things to get off her chest, but she will let her music speak for her.

The veteran R&B songstress has announced the title of her upcoming fifth album, FAB, which stands for “F*ck All U Bitches.”

The title may raise some eyebrows, but fair not, because Michelle plans to deliver classic music. “My 5th album is titled ‘FAB’ FUCK All u Bitches!” she tweeted. “It’s really pretty musically epic! Real good music. R&B money! Thank you.”

The pending project will follow 2017’s Kimberly: The People I Used to Know, which featured the singles “Birthday,” “Either Way,” “Make This Song Cry,” and “Crazy Like You.”

It’s currently unknown when K. Michelle will drop FAB, but if she follows the trend of her last two releases, then it would arrive before year end.

In related news, K. Michelle also revealed plans to host her first “Be Human” seminar on Nov. 18, which will include an intimate dialogue and acoustic performance. “Its 3 hours of just ME and YOU,” she told fans. “Reporting Live from my hotel room in my PJ’s! Nov 18, in Atlanta and i’m really excited to have some intimate ALONE time with the people that love and support me! Thank you. Tickets are live NOW on Eventbrite! Link in bio above🌻🌻🌻 excuse me I meant Ladies, Gentlemen, and Unicorns”

