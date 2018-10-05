Eric Bellinger Gives Us a Visual For His Love Letter “By Now”

Eric Bellinger has been touring the world, but there’s one thing he carries with him at all times, home.

In his new music video for the love letter gem, “By Now,” the singer/songwriter documents his travels in places around the U.S., Austrailia, and New Zealand, showcasing fun vibes performing and hanging with friends while singing about home and his special lady.

Talking about the inspiration behind the visual, the singer/songwriter explained that “this video is raw…I wanted to give fans an up-close and personal look at my life. ‘By Now’ has been one of my favorites for a while now and I’m excited to see that my supporters feel the same.”

Although Bellinger loves his fans, he is also showing the world that the love in his own relationship and family is still what matters most. Following your dreams often means being away from the people you care about most, and with a wife whom he ALWAYS expresses heartfelt commitment to and an adorable young son at home, Eric Bellinger knows that time spent out on the grind can be bittersweet: “Even though I’m out there with the homies / I feel like I’m all on my own bae / I wanna go back to the old days / when it was just you and me only.”

“By Now” is taken from Bellinger’s Eazy Call album. Watch the video below!