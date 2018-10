Singer/songwriter JC details the demons in a relationship in the music video for his latest single, “Bounce.”

Serving as the first release from JC in a few years, in the clip, the 24-year-old R&B crooner highlights all the things he did for his lady, but now she’s switching up and acting extra.

“I ain’t kicking you out / You ain’t gotta leave, you gotta bounce,” JC sings.

“Bounce” was produced by Keyzbaby. Watch the video below and purchase the song here.