PRETTYMUCH Drops New Song “Solita” Ft. Rich the Kid

SYCO Music and Columbia Records group PRETTYMUCH just released their brand new single “Solita.” The song features multi-platinum rapper and producer Rich The Kid, who’s previously worked with industry greats Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne, Khalid, Chris Brown and more.
“Solita” is a song that rests on a Latin-inspired track, invoking the sounds of Spanish speaking culture. With lyrics that say, “Hola, Mami. You got me losin’ focus. Got what you need. And you don’t even know it. Lost and solita. Lost and solita.”
Austin Porter, Brandon Arreaga, Edwin Honoret, Nick Mara and Zion Kuwonu make up PRETTYMUCH. Over the past year, the group has released multiple hits including debut single “Would You Mind,” and fan favorites “Teacher,” “Open Arms,” and “No More” ft. French Montana.
The group will be embarking on their headline tour this fall. The Funktion Tour will kick off October 18th in Seattle, WA and make stops in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Toronto and more before wrapping November 18th in Boston, MA. Tickets are on sale now, see full routing below.
PRETTYMUCH ‘Funktion’ Tour Dates:
Thursday, October 18 – Seattle, WA Neptune Theatre
Saturday, October 20 – San Francisco, CA* Slims*
Sunday, October 21 – Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern
Monday, October 22 – Anaheim, CA House of Blues Anaheim presented by Cricket Wireless
Wednesday, October 24 – Dallas, TX Southside Music Hall
Thursday, October 25 – San Antonio, TX Aztec Theatre presented by Cricket Wireless
Friday, October 26 – Houston, TX House of Blues Houston presented by Cricket Wireless
Sunday, October 28 – Tampa, FL The Ritz Ybor
Monday, October 29 – Fort Lauderdale, FL Revolution Live
Tuesday, October 30 – Orlando, FL House of Blues Orlando
Thursday, November 1 – Atlanta, GA Buckhead Theatre
Saturday, November 3 – Philadelphia, PA Theatre of Living Arts
Sunday, November 4 – New York, NY Irving Plaza presented by Cricket Wireless
Monday, November 5 – Washington, DC The Fillmore Silver Spring presented by Cricket Wireless
Wednesday, November 7 – Cincinnati, OH Bogart’s presented by Cricket Wireless
Thursday, November 8 – Milwaukee, WI Turner Hall Ballroom
Friday, November 9 – Minneapolis, MN Varsity Theatre
Sunday, November 11 – Detroit, MI Saint Andrews Hall
Monday, November 12 – Indianapolis, IN Deluxe at Old National Centre
Tuesday, November 13 – Chicago, IL House of Blues Chicago presented by Cricket Wireless
Thursday, November 15 – Toronto, ON The Phoenix Concert Theatre
Sunday, November 18 – Boston, MA House of Blues Boston presented by Cricket Wireless
