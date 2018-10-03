PRETTYMUCH Drops New Song “Solita” Ft. Rich the Kid

SYCO Music and Columbia Records group PRETTYMUCH just released their brand new single “Solita.” The song features multi-platinum rapper and producer Rich The Kid, who’s previously worked with industry greats Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne, Khalid, Chris Brown and more.

“Solita” is a song that rests on a Latin-inspired track, invoking the sounds of Spanish speaking culture. With lyrics that say, “Hola, Mami. You got me losin’ focus. Got what you need. And you don’t even know it. Lost and solita. Lost and solita.”

Austin Porter, Brandon Arreaga, Edwin Honoret, Nick Mara and Zion Kuwonu make up PRETTYMUCH. Over the past year, the group has released multiple hits including debut single “Would You Mind,” and fan favorites “Teacher,” “Open Arms,” and “No More” ft. French Montana.

The group will be embarking on their headline tour this fall. The Funktion Tour will kick off October 18th in Seattle, WA and make stops in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Toronto and more before wrapping November 18th in Boston, MA. Tickets are on sale now, see full routing below.

PRETTYMUCH ‘Funktion’ Tour Dates:

Thursday, October 18 – Seattle, WA Neptune Theatre

Saturday, October 20 – San Francisco, CA* Slims*

Sunday, October 21 – Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

Monday, October 22 – Anaheim, CA House of Blues Anaheim presented by Cricket Wireless

Wednesday, October 24 – Dallas, TX Southside Music Hall

Thursday, October 25 – San Antonio, TX Aztec Theatre presented by Cricket Wireless

Friday, October 26 – Houston, TX House of Blues Houston presented by Cricket Wireless

Sunday, October 28 – Tampa, FL The Ritz Ybor

Monday, October 29 – Fort Lauderdale, FL Revolution Live

Tuesday, October 30 – Orlando, FL House of Blues Orlando

Thursday, November 1 – Atlanta, GA Buckhead Theatre

Saturday, November 3 – Philadelphia, PA Theatre of Living Arts

Sunday, November 4 – New York, NY Irving Plaza presented by Cricket Wireless

Monday, November 5 – Washington, DC The Fillmore Silver Spring presented by Cricket Wireless

Wednesday, November 7 – Cincinnati, OH Bogart’s presented by Cricket Wireless

Thursday, November 8 – Milwaukee, WI Turner Hall Ballroom

Friday, November 9 – Minneapolis, MN Varsity Theatre

Sunday, November 11 – Detroit, MI Saint Andrews Hall

Monday, November 12 – Indianapolis, IN Deluxe at Old National Centre

Tuesday, November 13 – Chicago, IL House of Blues Chicago presented by Cricket Wireless

Thursday, November 15 – Toronto, ON The Phoenix Concert Theatre

Sunday, November 18 – Boston, MA House of Blues Boston presented by Cricket Wireless