Mikhala Jene Drops Sensual Visual For “Stay”

It’s cuffin’ season and Mikhala Jene has the right remedy for any situation by way of her new single, “Stay.”

Lifted from the singer and songwriter’s forthcoming debut album, Carolina Blues, slated for release on October 19th, the sultry cut finds Mikhala delivering enticing and lush vocals that will turn up the heat in a sexual romp.

The supporting visual shows a topless Mikhala being intimate and seductive with the camera as she sings, “Baby, got me, dizzy… Feeling, your touch, gives me a reason to stay.”

With over 1.3 million plays, Mikhlala is using her talents to tell her story of a small town girl with big dreams. “Carolina Blues” parallels the journey of chasing love and a dream and finding yourself in every shade in between. The North Carolina native quickly caught the attention of producer Deputy (Rihanna, J.Cole, Nas) who then signed and works closely with the songstress on the upcoming project.