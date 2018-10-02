Tyrese Gibson and Wife Samantha Welcome Baby Girl

Tyrese Gibson is a dad again!

The singer and actor and wife Samantha recently welcomed their first child together, a baby girl.

Gibson shared the news with fans by taking to Instagram and writing, “Father God we love you for delivering on your promise princess Soraya Lee Gibson is here…… 8 pounds 6 Oz our lives just changed forever #PrincessGibson #ShaylasLittleSister #SamanthaGibsonGreatestMotherOfAllTime.”

Accompanied by a photo on the newborn’s birth certificate, the 39-year-old also added, “my wife is the real champion 30 hours of labor I witnessed first hand the strength of a woman….. Thank you Jesus we are so humbled by your grace and love and favor…. #Amen.”

The new bundle of joy is Ty’s second, he is also father to 11-year-old daughter Shayla with ex-wife Norma Gibson.

Tyrese also expanded on his blessings with a new post that reads:

Already on #DaddyDuties…. My wife is the real champion here I have never seen this level of strength and will power….. She was in labor for 30 hours… 8 pounds 6 oz later….. We know our daughter came here to change things…. We wanna say thank you and we appreciate your prayers and love… We are both overjoyed with our new angel Soraya Lee Gibson and exhausted! Soraya we are going to love you and protect you till the end of this earth…. We prayed and invited the spirit of the lord into every room we went into and are truly blessed that God delivered on his promise….: Amen…. So many family moments and celebrations to come…. Your going meet your amazing big sister #Shayla in 4 days…. Your mother’s birthday is in 25 days….. Thanksgiving is near, Christmas is Dec 25th, your father is turning 40 on Dec 30th, then New Years etc……. Overjoyed thank you guys for all the sincere covering in prayers and love queen and princess Gibson is resting!!!! No more post for me……: ( can’t reveal our angel my wife ain’t havin it……. Love you guys ha!!!

Congrats to the happy couple!