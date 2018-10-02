Event Recap: Taylor Girlz Premiere “Lessons” at ATL Block Party

Sony/RCA recording artists Taylor Girlz took over Atlanta with a block party to celebrate the release of their latest single “Lessons.” The block party not only celebrated the debut of the single but also the release of the accompanying music video. Over 1,000 people came out to support; including Atlanta influencers, fans, and local business owners.

Everyone was more than impressed with the new visuals. Notable outlets that were there included: Hot 107.9, Rolling Out, All Urban Central, The Rap Fest, Grindtime Nation, and Atlanta Teen Magazine.

Along with The Taylor Girlz being the main attraction, hit local acts like; Greatness Ent artist Akbar V, Mill Ticket Music Group’s Kiara Simone, Atlanta native Dae Dae, DJ Smallz, and Summerella were the notable guests that came to support.

If you missed out on Saturday’s Block Party, don’t worry the Taylor Girlz are going on tour in the upcoming weeks. Visit http://www.thelessonstour.com for more information, and how to get your tickets before they sell out!

Words by Martel S. Sharpe / Photo credits: Tyrone King Jr