Video: August Alsina – Wouldn’t Leave

August Alsina comes out of hiding and releases a new music video for a song called “Wouldn’t Leave,” which was released by Kanye West.

“I don’t feel like she’s mine enough / God I feel like I don’t have you quite enough,” August sings. “Trace of your fragrance all over my skin / Try to escape it but you pull me right back in / And I know you wouldn’t leave.”

In the visual, which Alsina co-directed, the R&B crooner travels to a deserted and rundown housing community. While there, filled with tears, he sings about a love that seems to be absent.

Alsina is currently working on his long-delayed third studio album, the follow-up to 2015’s This Thing Called Life, which he said was being held “hostage” by his label Def Jam.