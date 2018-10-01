Klondike Blonde – No Smoke

singer and rapper newcomer Klondike Blonde recently shared her new single “No Smoke,” available now at all digital retailers.

“In a weird way, ‘No Smoke’ is all about becoming the better version of yourself,” Klondike says of the song. “I am the ex-girlfriend, and I am better than her.”

The song is supported by a vibrant and colorful music video, which sees the buzzing artists enjoy life in effects and emojis. The clip also represents her vivacious personality and perfectly complements her half-blonde, half-pink hairstyle(highlighted by a dyed heart). Between charismatic and cocky bars, the artist’s attitude takes center stage with the intoxicating hook “She don’t want no smoke.”

“No Smoke” will appear on Klondike’s forthcoming debut EP, arriving soon via L.A. Reid’s HITCO Entertainment. The single is the follow up to her track “Drip,” which garnered over 2 million views on YouTube in under a month’s time.

Born in Raleigh and raised in the Bay Area, Klondike Blonde began her musical career in high school as a way to escape a not-so positive experience—she endured verbal bullying regularly. Shortly after graduating high school in 2017, Klondike relocated to Atlanta where she released her first two songs on Soundcloud, entitled “Big Gang Glocks” and “Love Letter.” The arrival of these two tracks built her a nice buzz and solid social following on Instagram. In 2018, she unveiled her first music video for “Drip,” which garnered 2 million views on YouTube in a month’s time. This caught the attention of established artist and producer Jazze Pha who quickly took her under his wing. Shortly after, she inked a deal with HITCOEntertainment, which she claims, “felt like family.”