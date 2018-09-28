PREMIERE: Rico Davis – Hustle Harder

After premiering the single, “Hustle Harder,” with Singersroom a week ago, Rico Davis returns with a music video to support the song. In the dimly-lit clip, the R&B/Pop singer/songwriter surrounds himself with friends and performs a few choreographed dance moves as he delivers the inspiring lyrics.

“‘Hustle Harder’ is for everybody that is making their own way against all odds,” Davis told Singersroom. “My mother raised my sister and me solo with no help; we were homeless. She is the definition of hustling harder. I watched her grind to pull our family up out of poverty.”

“Hustle Harder” will appear on Rico’s upcoming EP, ‘Ethos.’

“I want to make a positive contribution through my music,” he says of the forthcoming project. “Provide a soundtrack to people’s lives when they want to celebrate, fall in love, or when they need confirmation that they will get through hard times.”

