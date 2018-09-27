Things Turn Scary For Miguel and GoldLink In ‘Got Friends’ Video

Since Halloween is just around the corner, GoldLink and Miguel drop a new video for their single “Got Friends,” a visual perfect for fright-night.

Directed by Christian Sutton, the cinematic clip finds Miguel trying to chat up a table of girls at Frank’s Coffee Shop in Los Angeles. He and his friends plot to get the girl’s attention, and the girls eventually leave to continue their girls’ night out — but that’s when things take a scary turn.

One of the girls disappears and one of Miguel’s friends from the restaurant turns into a vampire. The other two girls run away, and one begins to levitate with Miguel. The sight freaks out the last girl left (hip-hop model Bria Myles), who runs to hide but a fanged-out guy from the diner finds her.

Watch the Thriller-ish video below.