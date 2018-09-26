Christian O – HellFyre

Following his 2016 offering “Wild Kids,” rising Swiss Pop/R&B artist Christian O turns up the heat with the video for his new single, “HellFyre.”

Filmed in his hometown of Zürich, the video features sweeping overhead shots of the city’s skyline as Christian connects with a young woman in his neighborhood. They meet up later at a classic car meet filled with fire breathers and drivers doing donuts.

Watch below:

Christian O has released multiple singles and EPs and worked with award winning producers, drawing inspiration from the experiences from his travels and relationships. His sound can best be described as a fusion of Pop/R&B/EDM and even Rock.

FB: @8ChristianO

IG: the1christiano