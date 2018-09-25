ABC News correspondent Bob Woodruff investigates the fentanyl and the opioid crisis on an upcoming segment on news show 20/20. In the segment, Woodruff sheds light on various families who have lost people to fentanyl, even traveling to China to investigate online sales and shipping the drug to the United States.

Also in the segment, Prince’s half-sister, Sharon Nelson, who speaks on her feelings about the drug, which was found in the late singer’system after he died in April 2016 at the age of 57. Toxicology reports further revealed he had “exceedingly high” levels of the opioid in his system. The investigation later concluded that Prince didn’t knowingly consume the dangerous drug — it was found that his prescription of the painkiller Vicodin was counterfeit and laced with fentanyl.

Nelson stands by that finding, stating in the interview that Prince wouldn’t have deliberately taken the opioid fentanyl. “He wouldn’t have taken a pill like that at all had he known, but when you’re in pain, you’re going to take something, hoping it relieves it,” she said. “You’re not thinking like that; you’re not thinking like a normal person that isn’t in pain, you’re not in pain, you’re not gonna take that pill.”

The full segment will air this Friday, September 28th at 10 p.m. EST.

Watch a preview below: