Gallant – TOOGOODTOBETRUE feat. Sufjan Stevens & Rebecca Sugar

Is this too good to be true? Gallant is back with a new single called “TOOGOODTOBETRUE,” featuring Sufjan Stevens and “Steven Universe” creator Rebecca Sugar.

The song is a dreamy tune that has Gallant taking the first verse and Sufjan on the second. “Take a little piece of this and tell them where to start / Make a little circle right before you fall apart / I’ll lay down the cards just like the way you fold your arms / Take a little piece of this before you fall apart,” they both sing on the chorus.

The collaboration isn’t the first for Gallant and Sufjan: The two linked up to cover Drake’s “Hotline Bling” in 2016 and paid homage to the late Prince at Coachella later that year.

Gallant is prepping a new project called This Does Not Fit.

Listen to “TOOGOODTOBETRUE” below: