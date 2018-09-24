Rihanna Newest Ambassador For Home-Country, Barbados

Barbados government officials have bestowed Rihanna with the title of ambassador for the island nation, a.k.a her home country. Specifically, Rihanna will serve as “ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary,” with specific responsibility for promoting education and tourism.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley made a statement last week, saying, “Rihanna has a deep love for this country and this is reflected in her philanthropy, especially in the areas of health and education. She also shows her patriotism in the way she gives back to Barbados and continues to treasure the island as her home. She has demonstrated, beyond her success as a pop icon, significant creative acumen and shrewdness in business. It is therefore fitting that we engage and empower her to play a more definitive role as we work to transform Barbados.”

Rihanna has accepted the titled, adding in the statement, “I couldn’t be more proud to take on such a prestigious title in my home country. Every Barbadian is going to have to play their role in this current effort, and I’m ready and excited to take on the responsibility.”

It’s a wonder how this hadn’t happened already! Congrats!