According to court documents attained by The Blast, Mary J. Blige is being sued by a former landlord for allegedly ruining their Los Angeles mansion.

Lawyers for Golden Venus LLC claims Blige and ex-husband Kendu Isaacs rented a property in Beverly Hills from May 2015 and paid a $51,000 security deposit and $25,000 in monthly rent. According to legal docs, the couple extended their lease in April 2016, and the rent subsequently increased to $27,000 per month. Golden Venus LLC are also claiming the couple failed to pay rent from August through November of that year. The docs say the property was vacated (and to be fair, that was during the time the singer and Isaacs were going through their highly-publicized divorce).

However, the landlord is also claiming the couple destroyed the Beverly Hills property with over $16k worth of damage. The company says the former couple left the home with holes in the walls, broken garage doors, and faulty water heaters. Golden Venus LLC is also claiming that $30,000 in audio entertainment equipment was taken from the property. Lawyers are seeking $58,211 (plus interest) from the former couple, who had their divorce finalized in June 2018.