Anthony David Drops Lovely Day (Lyric Video) + Announces Tour

Anthony David’s new album, Hello Like Before: The Songs Of Bill Withers will drop tomorrow Friday, Sept. 21st (on Shanachie Entertainment). Hello Like Before is Anthony David’s heartfelt tribute to the iconic singer/songwriter, Bill Withers, who recently turned 80 years old. The entire album is an interpretation of Withers’ compositions both famous and obscure and pays respect to Withers’ life, music, and artistry.

David has released the lyric video for his cover of “Lovely Day,” one of Withers’ biggest hits. “Every time I perform ‘Lovely Day,’ it becomes a sing-a-long with the audience but I notice people mainly sing the song’s hook. We decided to create a lyric video to highlight the lyrics to this amazing song,” David said.

This album is very personal to David. As a huge fan of Bill Withers, there’s a personal connection between Withers and David that seeps into the music. Although from different eras, both Withers and David are sons of the south, former military vets who found their voices while in combat — David in Desert Storm and Withers in Vietnam. There’s a particular song on the album, “I Can’t Write Left Handed” originally recorded by Withers that David adds his own interpretation to from the vantage point of Desert Storm.

David has also announced the dates for a new tour to support the new LP. Peep below:

Anthony David Tour Dates

9/22 – Mableton/ Atlanta, GA (Mable House Amphitheater) w/ Gregory Porter & Avery*Sunshine

9/23 – NYC (Le Poisson Rouge)

10/19- Buffalo, NY (WUFO Power 96.5FM/ Mix 1080 AM Radio Event) w/ Michael Baisden and Glenn Jones

10/23 Thru 11/11 – Russia, Belarus, and Ukraine Tour (8 CONCERTS)

11/20 – Annapolis, MD (Rams Head) w/ Sy Smith

11/23 – Washington DC (City Winery)

11/24 – Washington DC (City Winery)

11/25 – Chicago (DECtv.tv Taping)

11/26 – Chicago (City Winery)

12/29 – Atlanta (City Winery / Special NYE Weekend Show)

12/30 – Atlanta (City Winery/ Special NYE Weekend Show)

1/16/19 – Honolulu, Hawaii (Blue Note Honolulu)

1/18/19 – Napa Valley, CA (Blue Note Napa Valley)

1/19/19 – Napa Valley, CA (Blue Note Napa Valley)