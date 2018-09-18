Grammy-nominated artist Tori Kelly is known for her powerhouse voice and pop-leaning music, but now Kelly is going back to her gospel roots on the new R&B infused project, Hiding Place (via Capitol Records).

Produced by gospel royalty Kirk Franklin, the collection features guest artists Lecrae, Jonathan McReynolds, and The Hamiltones.

Lead single “Never Alone” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Gospel Digital Song Chart. Half of the songs on Hiding Place were penned by Franklin alone while the remaining tracks came from a collaboration between the two artists – the first time that Franklin had ever co-written in his decades-long career.

Kirk Franklin recalls, “It blew me away that she wanted us to co-write, because she’s a phenomenal songwriter and could’ve easily done it herself.”

“With gospel music, you can’t sing without all your heart being in it,” adds Tori Kelly. “This album was an opportunity to do what I felt and never hold back. I could just be free and let the song take me over.”

The passion project follows Tori’s 2015 debut album, Unbreakable Smile.

Stream Hiding Place below:

Tori will also be joined by Kirk Franklin in her first-ever Dove Awards performance. The 49th Annual GMA Dove Awards will be held October 16 in Nashville and air on TBN on Sunday, October 21.

Tickets go on sale today at www.torikellymusic.com for Tori’s Hiding Place tour, which will kick off on October 18 at The Tabernacle in Atlanta, GA. In addition to playing such venues as Warner Theatre in Washington DC (October 28) and Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium (November 8), the North American headline run will bring Tori and her band to several historic houses of worship, including New York City’s Riverside Church (October 30) and the Cathedral Sanctuary at Immanuel Presbyterian Church in Los Angeles (November 16 & 17). See below for itinerary.

Tori Kelly – Hiding Place Tour

10/18 Atlanta, GA The Tabernacle

10/19 Birmingham, AL Lyric Theatre

10/21 Charlotte, NC McGlohon Theater at Spirit Square

10/22 Durham, NC Carolina Theatre

10/25 Munhall, PA Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead

10/27 Philadelphia, PA Temple Performing Arts Center

10/28 Washington, DC Warner Theatre

10/30 New York, NY Riverside Church

11/1 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple Theatre

11/2 Grand Rapids, MI Fountain Street Church

11/5 Chicago, IL Fourth Presbyterian Church

11/6 Chicago, IL Fourth Presbyterian Church

11/8 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

11/11 Dallas, TX Majestic Theater

11/12 Austin, TX Paramount Theatre

11/13 Houston, TX Wortham Center Cullen Theater

11/16 Los Angeles, CA The Cathedral Sanctuary at Immanuel Presbyterian Church

11/17 Los Angeles, CA The Cathedral Sanctuary at Immanuel Presbyterian Church

11/19 San Francisco, CA Herbst Theater