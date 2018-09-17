Drumma Boy’s New Artist Matthew McQueen Drops “Party and Bullsh!t”

It’s always time for a great party, and 21-year-old singer/songwriter Matthew McQueen is bringing us pure Summer fire with his new single, “Party and Bullsh!t,” produced by Grammy-winning producer Drumma Boy.

A native of Georgetown, Texas, McQueen is also a gifted musician who has been influenced by the likes of Justin Timberlake, Sam Cooke, Marvin Gaye, Gavin DeGraw, Imagine Dragons, and other powerhouse artists.

Vibe out to this bouncy new track, and be sure to add it to your party playlist via Spotify here as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Tidal, Amazon and all other major platforms via Drum Squad Records.

