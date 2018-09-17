Drake Breaks Usher’s Long Standing Chart Record

Drake is usually in the mix when it comes to topping the charts, but he’s also shattering records.

Thanks to the success of his smash Scorpion singles “In My Feelings,” “Nice for What,” and “God’s Plan,” Drizzy’s music has been at No.1 for a 29th week in 2018, the most time atop the chart in a single year. Drake breaks Usher’s 28 week-record from back in 2004, with the success of his Confessions album.

Drake also becomes the first solo artist with three songs that have topped the Hot 100 for at least 10 weeks each — those songs are “In My Feelings,” “God’s Plan,” and 2016’s “One Dance” featuring WizKid and Kyla.

The last artist who came close to surpassing Usher was the Black Eyed Peas, who picked up 26 weeks on top in 2009.

Drake has now spent a total of 49 weeks at number one on the Hot 100 and is only one more week away from tying Boyz II Men for fourth on the all-time list, headed by Mariah Carey with 79.