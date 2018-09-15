Redman and Lalah Hathaway in the building. The two veterans link up for an eye-opening new music video for the song, “Call On Me (Remix).”

The thought-provoking visual kicks off with Lalah and her love interest laying in bed conversing, before a crew of fully-equipped gunmen, headed by Redman, enters their space. During the melee, Lalah’s lover gets killed, and she gets interrogated by Redman. The clip commences with Lalah in a gas mask with her gun on Redman, but the two seem to have a connection because she doesn’t pull the trigger. Was she undercover and got sucked in?

“Call On Me (Remix)” appears on the deluxe edition of Lalah’s latest album, honestly. The remix is a sultry number with a club-heavy bottom end.

The honestly (deluxe edition) album also features remixes from the likes of Robert Glasper, Teddy Riley and The TwiliteTone (producer to Gorillaz, Common, Kanye West and more).

Watch the intense visual for “Call on me” below:

